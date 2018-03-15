In picture: Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday in Bulgaria with team Brahmastra

B-town beauty Alia Bhatt has turned 25-years-old today, but she is not with her family and friends to celebrate her birthday. The actress is in Bulgaria shooting for her upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra team made sure that Alia does not feel homesick so they decided to surprise her with birthday cake. The picture of Alia cutting her birthday cake is going viral and she looks happy.

The actress also shared a throwback video from her childhood that features her playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Posting the video she added, “Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25 ??”. On his part, Mahesh Bhatt too sent out his wishes to Alia with an image saying, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy Birthday Alia”, the video was posted on her Instagram account.

Back on the work front, apart from Brahmastr, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ this year which is set for May 11 release. Post that, the actress will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.