In Pics: Taapsee Pannu reunites with Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 9

Taapsee Pannu, who is soaring high on the recent success of Judwaa 2, is definitely enjoying every bit of the moment. Now, the actress took her vivacious energy to the sets of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

Taapsee Pannu shared a lovely candid moment with her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan as he escorted her to her seat. After reuniting with the megastar, Taapsee wrote, “This man is pure addiction! Can never have enough of sharing screen space with him. Watch me exercising my brain cells tomorrow on KBC!!!”

This man is pure addiction! Can never have enough of sharing screen space with him. Watch me exercising my brain cells tomorrow on KBC!!! A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

On Friday, Tapsee Pannu will be seen supporting Dr. Subroto Das who is also known as Highway Masiha. With the Friday special episode about road safety, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he sometimes stops people who break signals and will continue to do so and requested fellow people accompanying him to help other people who become victims of accidents to which he has done that a number of times.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has begun shooting for Anubhav Sinha‘s Mulk. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapur, Prateik Babbar and Neena Gupta. It is set to revolve around the story of a joint family who hails from a small town in India and re out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy. The film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and is scheduled to release early next year.