In Pics: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan attend ‘Kedarnath’ wrap up party
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped up the shooting of film ‘Kedarnath’. Yesterday, the makers of the film held a wrap up party for the film in Mumbai during which Sushant and Sara were also present. While Sara wore a yellow top and a rugged denim blue-coloured jeans, Sushant was seen in a total black-coloured outfit. Have a look at photos from the party.
The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is the debut movie of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Kedarnath is based on the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. Sara Ali Khan plays role of an affluent tourist in the film. The film is going to be released on November 30, 2018.