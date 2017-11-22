In Pics: Ssharad Malhotraa’s adventures in Singapore

Actor Ssharad Malhotraa, who is part of Kasam Tere Pyar Ki, recently visited Singapore. While he was there for some work, he decided to make it a fun trip as well. “It was not my first visit there. I have visited a couple of times earlier for work only. But this time it was more of leisure trip and less of work,” he says.

After working continuously for years, Ssharad decided that it was time to take a break. “I took this break of four consecutive days after nearly four years of working constantly on daily soaps. Playing the lead, we barely get any time for a breather and having said that short breaks are a must as they help you de-stress, re-energise, revitalise and calm your body too,” he says.

In fact, he explored the place. “Universal studios is my favourite and I went there this time as well. I also visited Sentosa island, China Town, Little India, Clark Quay riverfront, casinos, Marina Skydeck and the list goes on and on,” he says.

Ssharad adds, “I was lucky to visit the Google headquarters in Singapore and I had an Alice-in-Wonderland kind of moment. There were sleeping pods, seven course meals, fancy cafeterias, gymnasiums, salon and spas. You name it and it was there. Of course, this does not take away from the fact that the various technical departments were right up to the mark, thanks to Mr Karim and his team of nearly 1000 employees working efficiently round the clock.”

Ask him what his favourite mode of recreation is, and he says, “Anything that gets you away from your mundane routine and in return makes you happy with peace of mind. It could be travelling, playing sports, watching films, trekking, swimming or sleeping too!”