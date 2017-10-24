In Pics: Post Goa holiday, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and kids return to Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their son Hrehaan and Hridaan were spotted at Mumbai airport after holidaying in Goa, on Monday afternoon.

At the Mumbai airport, Hrithik escorted son Hrehaan and Hridaan till the car, and Sussannne came after them. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000, separated in 2013 and divorced the next year. However, both of them have remained best friends even after their separation.

The duo spends some quality time with their kids and here is proof. Susanne Khan shared a picture and video on her Instagram account along with the caption, Nothing makes me prouder than impressing these boys ❤️❤️❤️

Another picture was posted with the caption, It’s coz of all of you, I am me.. #happysmiles #octobergirl #familiasagrada #thecharcoalproject #lovemyjob❤️

She also posted a video on Instagram, which sumps up (sort of) the fun they had on the beaches of Goa. She captioned the video, The birds go flying at the speed of sound..to show you how it all began.. ‘ 4 Eva Coldplay #goa #beachpathbiking #bliss

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is prepping for a biopic on ‘Super 30’ founder Anand Kumar and also has a Yash Raj Films project, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, in the pipeline.