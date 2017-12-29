In Pics: Jackky Bhagnani leaves for 3 international tours for New Year bash!

Mumbai: Hansome hunk Jackky Bhagnani was spotted at Mumbai International Airport last night. He left for three countries tour to welcome New Year 2018.

According to a report, Jackky will be visiting Madrid, Amsterdam and London during his New Year tour.

On the work front, Jackky has roped in a ‘Anandwaa’. The film ‘Anandwaa’ is being made as a comic satire where the character will fighting difficult life situations with much humor, Mumbai Mirror report.

“Jackky was our first choice because we felt he would be able to portray the role of Anandwaa with sensitivity and the right comic timing. The project goes on the floors in February 2018,” Prerna said to Mumbai Mirror.

“I had no clue that Rajkummar Rao was earlier doing the role. I have made a conscious decision not to act in my home productions,” Bollywood Hungama quotes Jackky as saying.