In Pics: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family

Hrithik Roshan treated fans and followers on with a sneak peek into his home, celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor welcomed the Lord and also performed Aarti along with his family, singing Deva Shree Ganesha.

It was a reminiscent visual for fans, as the actor along with family recreated the iconic Deva Shree Ganesha song from his Blockbuster 2012 release Agneepath. Just like on the silver screen, Hrithik was seen celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with aplomb in his household, in the company of his kids, parents and sister.

Hrithik is seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha while partaking in rituals. The actor also shared that welcoming Lord Ganesha has been a family tradition for 44 years.

Sharing the heart warming insights into the festivities at his household, Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “गणपति बप्पा मौरया! May Shree Ganesha bless us all. #family #tradition #44years with love from all of us at home. Spread the love.#

Check out the video below: