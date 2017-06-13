Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IranAttack
#QatarCrisis
#LondonAttack
#BabriMasjid
#CattleBan
#ChampionsTrophy
#NarendraModi
#SachinABillionDreams
#GST
#KulbhushanJadhav
Home / Entertainment / In pics: Himesh Reshammiya released documentary on life of flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar

In pics: Himesh Reshammiya released documentary on life of flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar

— By Salman Khan | Jun 13, 2017 07:54 pm
FOLLOW US:

Photo by BL SONI

Today, singer Himesh Reshammiya released a documentary on life and work of ace Flautist pandit Ronu Majumdar at films division Pedder Road.The film encapsulates Pandit Majumdar’s exploration of and journey with the flute.

“A true musician endures a lot of hardships. It’s immensely satisfying when their contribution and journey is documented,” says flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar to Mid Day.

Photo by BL SONI


“The documentary focuses on my struggle period, my gharana, and my association with stalwarts like RD Burman and Pandit Ravi Shankarji. It also includes opinions of living legends about me,” concluded the veteran. flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar was nominated for the Grammy Award (1997) for his album, Tabula Rasa, with renowned American Banjo player, Bela Fleck, over two decades back.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK