Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / In Pics: Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

In Pics: Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 23, 2017 09:14 am
FOLLOW US:

In Pics: Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl in the wee hour on Monday at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

Esha Deol, who is a daughter actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has announced her pregnancy in April. She has flaunted her baby bump with a style and a grace.

Diwali nights with loved ones @ektaravikapoor with my Jaya aunty, Ahaana & @bharattakhtani3


A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

Hema and Dharmendra proud to be grandfather for the second time after Ahaana and Vaibhav Vohra blesses with a boy, Darien in 2015.

Esha and Bharat married in 2012 in a lavish ceremony. Esha’s baby shower was held in August this year, The actor shared a picture on Instagram account with a captioned, I see this pic from our godh bharai and start singing “tuje dekha to yeh jaana sanam… pyaar hota hai deewana sanam…🎶🎶🎶” 😄❤ #GodhBharai #MyPartner #MyLove #Blessings #GoodWishes #PositiveVibrations #music @bharattakhtani3
AUGUST 25

The god bharai ceremony was held as per Sindhi tradition, in which couple took a four pheras. Esha looking gorgeous as she wore a Neeta Lulla outfit for the day.

ONE LOVE! ONE HEART! ❤️ @aapkadharam

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK