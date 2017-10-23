In Pics: Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl in the wee hour on Monday at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.
Esha Deol, who is a daughter actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has announced her pregnancy in April. She has flaunted her baby bump with a style and a grace.
Hema and Dharmendra proud to be grandfather for the second time after Ahaana and Vaibhav Vohra blesses with a boy, Darien in 2015.
Esha and Bharat married in 2012 in a lavish ceremony. Esha’s baby shower was held in August this year, The actor shared a picture on Instagram account with a captioned, I see this pic from our godh bharai and start singing “tuje dekha to yeh jaana sanam… pyaar hota hai deewana sanam…🎶🎶🎶” 😄❤ #GodhBharai #MyPartner #MyLove #Blessings #GoodWishes #PositiveVibrations #music @bharattakhtani3
The god bharai ceremony was held as per Sindhi tradition, in which couple took a four pheras. Esha looking gorgeous as she wore a Neeta Lulla outfit for the day.