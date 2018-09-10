In Pics: Emraan Hashmi and his leading lady Shreya Dhanwanthary shoot for Cheat India in Mumbai

Not too long ago, we had reported that the film Cheat India that talks about the flawed education system of our country has gone on floor. Featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the film also marks the debut web star Shreya Dhanwanthary. And now, we got a sneak peek into their avatars from the film after we caught hold of a picture of them shooting in Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary are currently shooting in Mumbai and were recently seen working on the film during the weekend too. The picture featuring them sitting overlooking a lake, was snapped on Sunday at a South Mumbai club. Emraan looked very different from his usual avatars and was seen sporting a moustache and a rather retro hairstyle during the shoot of the film.

Not much has been revealed about the character sketches in the film but we hear that the film deals with the varied crimes that are a part of the education system. The process of acquiring literacy and knowledge is manifested with corruption and bribe and Cheat India deals with this growing issue.

Shreya, had earlier stated, how the subject is relevant and how she is thrilled to have this as her debut venture. Known for many interesting series like Ladies’ Room and having shot for The Family Man on Amazon recently, this will be Shreya’s first Bollywood venture.

For the uninitiated, Cheat India is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis along with Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film is slated to release on January 25. The film will face a clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer historical period drama Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and the biopic on Anand Kumar, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan. Besides the Hindi films, the film will also face competition from bilingual Thackeray based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray.