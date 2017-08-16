In pics: Disha Patani walk the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week 2017

One of the most awaited fashion events in India has kicked started today, , Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive, the 5-day fashion event started in Mumbai. Veteran fashion designer Ritu Kumar was also part of the first day of Lakme Fashion Week 2017. The designer showcased her amazing collection called the Sweet Surrender and she chose none other than one of Bollywood’s most loved actress Disha Patani to be her showstopper. The beautiful actress walked the ramp looking ethereal in a white corset, sheet top teamed with a pair of white shorts, and cast a spell on us.

Disha had made her LFW debut at the last edition of Lakme Fashion Week, and this time she looked like a complete pro walking the ramp for the veteran fashion designer.The collection had pristine white fabrics with a mix of prints and embellished textiles ranging from novelty fruits to bold blooms.





This time at the LFW, designers like Sanjay Garg, Manish Malhotra, Manish Arora, Ritu Kumar, Masaba Gupta, Gaurav Jai Gupta, Gaurang Shah, Anavila, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, and Narendra Kumar are coming together to showcase some of the latest trends through innovative and inclusive collaborations at the fashion week, at The St. Regis hotel, Mumbai.