In Pics: Deepika Padukone’s photoshoot for All About You Winter Collection 2017 will give you style goals

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has gone chic for All About You Winter Collection 2017 by Shaleena Nathani. Deepika and All About You From Deepika have unveiled her stylish look on their Instagram pages where she looks like a doll. All About You from Deepika is for every girl who believes in her individual sense of style and flaunts it various pastel shades of colours.

Here are some pictures of stylish Deepika shared on Instagram. The collection will help you to choose a wardrobe for this season.

#Repost @graziaindia (@get_repost) ・・・ @allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone’s AW17 collection is out now. More deets about the collection on grazia.co.in A post shared by AllAboutYouFromDeepikaPadukone (@allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

summer style from @allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone get this look for just Rs. 2199/- Link in bio! #AllAboutYou A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 6, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magmum opus ‘Padmavati’, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer and Ghoomar song have been loved by the audience. Even, Deepika’s look as Rani Padmini has been praised. Deepika plays a role of Rani Padmini, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor. The film slated to hit theatres on December 1, 2017.