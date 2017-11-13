Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / In Pics: Deepika Padukone’s photoshoot for All About You Winter Collection 2017 will give you style goals

In Pics: Deepika Padukone’s photoshoot for All About You Winter Collection 2017 will give you style goals

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 13, 2017 01:32 pm
Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has gone chic for All About You Winter Collection 2017 by Shaleena Nathani. Deepika and All About You From Deepika have unveiled her stylish look on their Instagram pages where she looks like a doll. All About You from Deepika is for every girl who believes in her individual sense of style and flaunts it various pastel shades of colours.

Here are some pictures of stylish Deepika shared on Instagram. The collection will help you to choose a wardrobe for this season.

Introducing Winter Collection’17 by #AllAboutYou (Link in bio) @deepikapadukone . . . . . #aay #allaboutyou #allaboutyoufromdp #allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone #winterwear #velvetdress #latestfashion #instalike #deepikapadukone #deepikafans


A post shared by AllAboutYouFromDeepikaPadukone (@allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone) on

#Repost @graziaindia (@get_repost) ・・・ @allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone’s AW17 collection is out now. More deets about the collection on grazia.co.in

A post shared by AllAboutYouFromDeepikaPadukone (@allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone) on

summer style from @allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone get this look for just Rs. 2199/- Link in bio! #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SS17 #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SS17 #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SS17 #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SS17 #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SS17 #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SS17 #AllAboutYou

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magmum opus ‘Padmavati’, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer and Ghoomar song have been loved by the audience. Even, Deepika’s look as Rani Padmini has been praised. Deepika plays a role of Rani Padmini, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor. The film slated to hit theatres on December 1, 2017.

