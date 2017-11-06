In Pics: Deepika Padukone gets a kiss from her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin
Recently, Deepika Padukone threw a success party of Padmavati’s trailer in which many Bollywood celebs including her alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and many people had made their presence. However, there is one person who stole the limelight of the evening by kissing Deepika.
Yes, the person who kissed Deepika is her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother and actor Aadar Jain. In the absence of Ranbir, his cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain made their presence in the bash and enjoyed with Deepika like there is no tomorrow. However, when the Qaidi Band actor shared a picture with Deepika and Armaan on his Instagram account, it became the topic of gossip.
Well, Aadar captioned the image, “Thank you for a blurry evening, love you always!! ❤️ @deepikapadukone #aboutlastnight”
Moreover, Armaan too shared the picture on his Instagram account on which he captioned, “About last night! Thank you @deepikapadukone”
We can see how Deepika is enjoying the company of Kapoor-come-Jain brothers. After all, Padmavati trailer has already become one of the most viewed trailers on YouTube. Thus, this occasion seems to be very special one for Deepika.
See more pictures of the bash –
Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. This period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is all set to release on December 1.