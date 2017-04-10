In Pics: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet enjoys cruise wedding in Barcelona

Actress Debina Bonnerjee who gained popularity from television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Ramayana feels that Gurmeet’s love for her increases with every passing day.

Recently when debina attends a cruise wedding in Barcelona with husband Gurmeet. She had enjoyed romantic time with hubby.

“Gurmeet has always managed to give me priority at every function. Even when he is at work he calls me up and keeps on taking update. He is very much concern about me and makes me feel special every next day. Even he made our trip romantic at Barcelona. We are out cruising in Spain to Italy and his company is lifting me to cloud nine.” Debina adds.

This time trip to Barcelona was not like any other trip for the couple. This is because this time they where also worried about getting present for their child.

Debina shared, “I enjoyed a lot. So with my shopping I also got dresses, toys for my little ones. Gurmeet helps me to pick up things for our kids.”

Debina Bonnerjee recently turned singer with the song, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ Song which turned to be a great hit among masses.