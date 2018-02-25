In Pics! Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor’s transformation from handsome hunk to family man, thanks to Mira and Misha

The handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor turns 37 today. He is celebrating his birthday with wife Mira with satsang, and a visit to Beas, according to reports. Shahid married Mira Rajput, who belongs from Delhi, in 2015. Their marriage was an arranged marriage. Their families decided and planned Shamira’s wedding in a grand ceremony. Now, the couple has a cute daughter Misha. Mira takes care of the little girl. But, even Shahid, whenever he gets time from his busy schedule, spends wonderful moments with Misha.

Nowadays, Shahid and Mira have become an internet sensation. The couple walked the ramp for Anita Dongre at Lakme Fashion Week this year amid huge applause.

Mira is always giving Shahid tough fight for fashion goals. The duo looks amazing with each other.

After two years of marriage, the duo still looks like radiant newly-weds. Their much-in-love photos never fail to break the internet. In this picture, Mira and Shahid are staring at each other and holding a pillow that says, “never grow up.”

This royal picture of Shahid and Mira will blow your mind.

A complete family picture: This photo of Shahid and Mira taking a selfie with Misha is cute beyond words.