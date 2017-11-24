In Pics: Babita Phogat celebrates birthday with Badho Bahu cast

When you have great colleagues, your team becomes your extended family. And this is exactly the case with the team of Dipti Kalwani’s (Sunny Side Up), Teena Swwayam, Sushant Kumar’s (Hum Tum Telefilms) Badho Bahu. The cast is extremely close and celebrates everything together. They recently threw a birthday party for Babita Phogat, on the sets of the show.

The entire cast and crew was present for the party. Babita, of course, was ecstatic and deeply touched seeing the love of her fellow actors. The team presented her with gifts and a big bouquet of flowers, as well as a multiple cakes which she cut at the party.

The cast had a great time with each other and also took many fun selfies and pictures.