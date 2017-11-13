In pic! Sonakshi Sinha’s exotic holiday in Singapore will make you jealous

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha has been holidaying with her girl gang in Singapore lately. She shared a candid picture on her Instagram page and looks adorable in her latest photos.

She gave a caption to the picture, “Singapore sunsets….” with a love emoji. In the picture, she is standing near a sea face enjoying the serene beauty of Singapore.

Singapore sunsets…. ❤️ #sonastravels

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:34am PST

She is seen wearing a beautiful white sheer dress with a tight slit, is looking damn sexy.

On the work front, Sonakshi starrer film Ittefaq has earned nearly Rs 27.40 crores till date. The suspense thriller film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna in important roles.

Further, she will be next seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns. Talking about the film, she stated to PinkVilla, “I am so happy playing a Punjabi girl in the film. You know my father is a Bihari and my mother is a Sindhi, but I am Punjabi in my head… So, playing a Punjabi on screen is so much fun.”