In photos! Look who all came for Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ success party

Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar is proving to be an underdog at the box office. Advait Chandan’s directorial debut has not only garnered appreciation from the audience but also received critical acclaim.

While the film is garnering humongous response for its heart touching content, director Advait Chandan hosted a party to celebrate the success of the film with the entire cast and crew last night.

Advait Chandan has successfully marked his directorial debut with sheer dedication and hard work with Secret Superstar.

The director is overwhelmed by the response the film has been receiving from all quarters.

The entire cast and crew of Secret Superstar were extremely happy as they celebrated their success at a Mumbai’s lounge.

Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao were present at the party. The lead actress Zaira Wasim was glowing with happiness at the party with her onscreen mother Meher Vij.

Among the other cast members, Tirth Sharma who plays the love interest of Zaira Wasim was also present at the party.

We cannot miss the Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanaya Malhotra who were all smiles at the party. Siddarth Roy Kapoor was also seen at the event.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, photographer Avinash Gowariker with wife Shazia Gowariker, Sikander Kher and Kunaal Roy Kapur with Shayonti Roy Kapur were the other faces who attended the success party of ‘Secret Superstar’. Aamir Khan’s friend Kareem Hajeem was also spotted.

It was a very special night for the Secret Superstar team who worked together day and night and invested their efforts towards the making of the film.

Secret Superstar is garnering immense appreciation for its emotional storyline. The film also starring Meher Vij, Raj Arjun and Tirth Sharma, is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfills her dream by keeping her identity a secret is being loved by everyone.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film released this Diwali is running successfully all over.