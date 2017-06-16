In a first: Salman Khan’s Tubelight light up New York City’s Times Square

With only a few days left for the great gala release of the Salman Khan’s most awaited film Tubelight, it is totally needless to say that, all the eyes are now trained on the film. If the pre-release buzz about the film is anything to go by, then, the film makers are definitely sitting on a goldmine.

There are many firsts that the film boasts about. While on one hand, the film sees Salman Khan being paired opposite a Chinese heroine Zhu Zhu for the first time, on the other hand, the film becomes the first Bollywood movie to be featured on Times Square NYC’s hoardings. The official social media handle of the film recently posted the adjoining photographs and captioned the same as “#TimesSquare ko poora yakeen hai aur aapko? #Tubelight #TubelightKiEid @BeingSalmanKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @SKFilmsOfficial”.

Besides Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu, Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan. The film is slated to release on 25 June this year.