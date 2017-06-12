Immense need of pet education at school level, stresses Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has joined hands with The Body Shop, as its face, for the first ever campaign of its kind for a global ban on cosmetics animal testing, feels there is need of pet education and animal welfare to be taught at the school level.

Jacqueline on Friday launched The Body Shop’s campaign ‘Forever Against Animal Testing (FAAT)’, and the brand has pledged to generate 500,000 petitions towards the cause in India.

Talking about the issue, Jacqueline noted, “Animals are such innocent creatures, they don’t have voices and language to communicate, I really feel there is a responsibility, I wish everyone opens their eyes to them, it’s such an amazing feeling when you can be there for something that is vulnerable and they are vulnerable and they need us.”

Adding, “We are hoping out of India itself we are able to sign 2 million petitions and India has actually banned animal testing which is a huge thing and it’s a major victory for us, which is why we are hoping we get these 2 million petitions signed that’s like out of 8 million 2 million coming from India, which is putting a lot of faith in us to actually make a huge contribution, so with those 2 million we will be able to create a lot of awareness.”

The campaign aims to get a global ban imposed on cosmetics animal testing on products and ingredients by 2020.

On the film front, Jacqueline Fernandez has an interesting line up for the year with ‘A Gentleman’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Judwaa 2’ opposite Varun Dhawan.