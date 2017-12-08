IMDB top 10 stars of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan top the list, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan fight is tough

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t have a massive hit films this years and from quite a few years the movie of the actor seems to be average on box-office. But still he is on the top of the IMDB list. According to Hindustan Times, IMDb based its list of top 10 stars of 2017 in Hindi film industry on their StarMeter stats and pageviews, and took into consideration which actor stayed at the top and for how long.

Aamir Khan got the second position in the list. Aamir had a two movies this year ‘Danagal’ which was super hit in india as well as in China and he had small cameo role in Secret Superstar which he produced also. And the third position goes to non other than ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood Salman Khan. His movie ‘Tubelight’ didn’t performed well at the box office but the actor was back in news with his upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda hai’ which will release in December.

The surprise element in the list is Tamannaah Bhatia who got the fourth position. But the actor who did three movies this year is absent from the list, Akshay Kumar movies Jolly LLB 2, Nam Shabana and Toilet Ek Prem Katha worked better than other movies.

Anushka Shetty scored the Eight position, she rose to the occasion with Tamil flick Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. She is one spot ahead of Irrfan Khan at number fifth who tasted success with Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle.