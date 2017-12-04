I’m not dreaming about Oscars: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been on an award-winning spree, says that he is not dreaming about the Oscars.

Rajkummar was named the Best Actor (Critics) for “Newton” and also won the Best Supporting Actor honour for “Bareilly Ki Barfi” at the Star Screen Awards here on Sunday. “Newton” is India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

But the actor said here: “I am not dreaming about Oscars. I know it is better to be just neutral and be happy about the fact that it is India’s official entry for the Oscars this year.”

In 2017, Rajkummar had six releases in a row, and they were successful. He said it is indeed a “sixer”.

“It is kind of a sixer! I am happy about the fact that most of my films did well and people like my efforts and sincerity,” he added.

The actor will be attending the Oscars ceremony next year with the “Newton” team.

Next year, Rajkummar will be seen in “Love Sonia”, “5 Weddings”, “Omerta”, “Shimla Mirchi”, “Fanney Khan” and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga”.