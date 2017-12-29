I’m content even without being in a relationship: Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore says she never knew she could be “this content” without being in a relationship. The 42-year-old star, who is currently single after splitting from husband Will Kopelman last year, said she is really focused on raising her kids – Olive, five, and Frankie, three, reported InStyle magazine. “My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I’d be an overstuffed turkey or pinata. So I’m not really hungry for it at this moment. I don’t think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self,” Barrymore said.