I’m by your side, don’t worry: Arjun Kapoor tells Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note and words of encouragement for his step sister Janhvi Kapoor, the trailer of whose maiden film “Dhadak” is releasing on Monday.

“Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry,” Arjun tweeted late on Sunday.

Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a1Go2fhZSG

— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

“I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue,” he added.

Arjun has been supportive of Janhvi and her sister Khushi, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor with Sridevi, ever since the veteran actress died earlier this year in Dubai.

He ensured he was by their side when the news of Sridevi’s demise not just shook the family, but also scores of her fans across the world.

Arjun is Boney’s son with the late Mona Kapoor.

“Dhadak”, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, will also mark the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter, step brother of actor Shahid Kapoor.

“All the best for ‘Dhadak’! I’m certain that my friends Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have presented you and Ishaan Khatter as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan.”