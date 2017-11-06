I’m a lifelong fan of Sanjay Kapoor, says brother Anil

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor says he has been a lifelong fan of his younger brother Sanjay. Anil, 60, on Monday praised his Sanjay’s debut television show “Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara” on Twitter.

“It’s so heartening to hear such good things about ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’! I myself am a lifelong fan of Sanjay Kapoor and now, the show too,” he tweeted.

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 6, 2017

In “Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara”, Sanjay is seen as Anant Mathur, a well-settled family man who falls in love with a young girl Ahana (played by Smiriti Kalra). Currently, Anil is working with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming film “Fanney Khan”. The musical comedy film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.

“Fanney Khan”, being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series, is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous!”.

It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13, 2018.