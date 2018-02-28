I’m a confident actor: Niharica Raizada

Niharica Raizada, who is currently busy with her upcoming film “Total Dhamaal”, says that she is a confident actress who believes in her craft. Working in a multi-starrer film like “Total Dhamaal” with actors like Anil Kapoor and Madhuri-Dixit Nene can make one feel nervous.

When asked to comment on it, Niharica said, “I am a confident actor and I believe in my craft. No matter how big of a star you become or come across, it’s important that you still believe in yourself. As for me, this is my pride and fortune that today I have this chance to work with such veteran actors. And as an actor, I hope to give my best.”

Without sharing much about the Indra Kumar directorial, she said: “I can’t say much about the status of the film, but the cast is amazing. It was my dream to work with Ajay (Devgn) Sir which has come true with ‘Total Dhamaal’.”

Asked about her future projects, she said: “I have signed a new film on Valentine’s Day.” Niharica has featured in films like “Masaan”, “Baby” and “Alone”.