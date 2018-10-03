Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Ileana D’cruz becomes ‘most sensational celebrity’ on the internet

Ileana D’cruz becomes ‘most sensational celebrity’ on the internet

— By IANS | Oct 03, 2018 03:10 pm
FOLLOW US:

ileana d'cruz, most sensational celebrity, internet, kapil sharma, indian cyberspace, McAfee Most Sensational Celebrity survey, Ileana D'cruz upcoming films, Amar Akbar anthony remake

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’cruz has replaced comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in the top list of the “most sensational celebrity” in Indian cyberspace. According to the twelfth edition of McAfee Most Sensational Celebrity survey, the 30-year-old actress’ name has been used by hackers to lure netizens to visit malicious websites.

Ileana is followed by actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in the list. “In today’s era, the entertainment industry and celebrities are bigger than ever before. Loyal fans feel the dire need to stay updated on industry news and gossip at all times. Ease of access through a range of connected devices has made it increasingly feasible for followers to avail instant news and information on their favourite stars,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee said in a statement.

He also explained how fans and followers of celebrities are falling under the trap of cyber crooks. “While fans religiously track their icons, online security is often compromised over speed and convenience. Cyber criminals leverage this opportunity to lure unsuspicious users by directing them to malicious links that could be used to infect devices or steal identities.


“As a precaution, consumers need to think before they click and avoid suspicious links that promise free content featuring favourite celebrities, movies, TV shows or pictures to protect themselves from cyber fraud.” On the film front, Ileana will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film “Amar Akbar Anthony”.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…