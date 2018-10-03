Ileana D’cruz becomes ‘most sensational celebrity’ on the internet

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’cruz has replaced comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in the top list of the “most sensational celebrity” in Indian cyberspace. According to the twelfth edition of McAfee Most Sensational Celebrity survey, the 30-year-old actress’ name has been used by hackers to lure netizens to visit malicious websites.

Ileana is followed by actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in the list. “In today’s era, the entertainment industry and celebrities are bigger than ever before. Loyal fans feel the dire need to stay updated on industry news and gossip at all times. Ease of access through a range of connected devices has made it increasingly feasible for followers to avail instant news and information on their favourite stars,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee said in a statement.

He also explained how fans and followers of celebrities are falling under the trap of cyber crooks. “While fans religiously track their icons, online security is often compromised over speed and convenience. Cyber criminals leverage this opportunity to lure unsuspicious users by directing them to malicious links that could be used to infect devices or steal identities.

“As a precaution, consumers need to think before they click and avoid suspicious links that promise free content featuring favourite celebrities, movies, TV shows or pictures to protect themselves from cyber fraud.” On the film front, Ileana will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film “Amar Akbar Anthony”.