IIFA Rocks 2018: Karan Johar makes Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan do Kareena Kapoor’s Tareefan pout!

IIFA 2018 kick-started in Bangkok yesterday and the bevies of your favourite Bollywood stars are setting the green carpet on fire! After the press conference, IIFA Rocks event was kickstarted where the who’s who of the industry performed and technical awards were given out.

We have some amazing behind the scenes action for you which is a proof that the show was a super duper hit.

Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha set the stage on FIRE and Ayushmann Khurrana – Kartik Aaryan made sure that the guests are entertained as they engaged them with witty repertoire as hosts.This year’s IIFA Rocks was an amalgamation of music, fashion and entertainment befitting the largest film industry in the world.

The extravaganza saw acclaimed Bollywood music director-singer Pritam perform a never-before-seen medley with talented singers including Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha. Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha mesmerized the audience with her energetic performance at IIFA Rocks. Also, Mouni performed at IIFA after two years and the audiences were left asking for more.

We also caught Karan Johar chilling with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor backstage at the event. He urged the boys Arjun and Varun to pull off Kareena’s signature pout from the hit number Tareefan. Check out their funny antics and all the action that went down at the IIFA Rocks event.