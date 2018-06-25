IIFA Awards 2018: Ranbir Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, BEST and WORST dress from the main event

The much awaited IIFA 2018 frenzy that spanned over the weekend witnessed a starry turnout from the Bollywood fraternity. Touted to be the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, this year IIFA put on a show in the cosmopolitan city of Bangkok, Thailand. Friday fervor witnessed the customary press conference where the stars interacted with the media, regaling with their shenanigans. The evening saw these stars join in the musical revelries in a never-before seen medley at IIFA Rocks 2018. Performances by acclaimed Bollywood music director-singer Pritam along with Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha were the highlight of the evening. Last night saw the grand finale of the 19th edition of IIFA 2018, a star-studded awards presentation ceremony. With mesmerizing performances by India’s most loved actress and timeless beauty Rekha in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Iuia Vantur and Bobby Deol. Amidst this, the one-stop fashion extravaganza saw the best brigade lead by Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Additionally, Diana Penty and Nushrat Bharucha too found themselves a spot in the best dressed category. Urvashi Rautela and Meher Vij made some questionable style choices that were a far cry from the sartorial shenanigans of the best dressed ones.

With their fashion stylists at the helm of affairs for these stars, some experimented while some stuck to playing safe. Needless to say, the heady mix of styles certainly deserves a dekko.

Best Dressed – Kriti Sanon

For IIFA Rocks 2018, Kriti chose a Gaurav Gupta shell embroidered plissé play sculpture gown. Sleek earrings rounded out the dramatic affair along with sleek hair and dark lips for Kriti.

For IIFA Awards 2018, Kriti who was styled by Sukriti Grover chose an off-shoulder metallic voluminous gown with a ruffled neckline Mark Bumgarner gown. Statement hoops, black manicured nails, a statement ring teamed well with intense smokey eyes, nude pink lips and a wispy updo. accessories.

Best Dressed – Shraddha Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, for IIFA Rocks 2018, Shraddha flaunted a black sheer Reem Acra midnight inspired gown featuring the crescent moon, stars and shimmer. Her accessories included shoulder grazing earrings by Deepa Gurnani. Grey smokey eyes, nude lips and a flawless even toned look with textured hair lightly pinned on to one side rounded out her look.

For IIFA Awards 2018, Shraddha wore a pale pink gown by Reem Acra featuring a red bodice and a deep plunge. Nude eyes, pink lips and a flawless skin coupled with an updo topped off her look.

Best Dressed – Diana Penty

For IIFA Rocks 2018, Diana who was styled by Maneka Harisinghani flaunted her svelte frame in a white embroidered gown by Aiisha Ramadan. Sans accessories, she sported a sleek side parted hairdo with intense eyes and nude lips.

Best Dressed – Karan Johar

Karan who was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani had a lavish affair with pink for IIFA Rocks and went bold in gold for IIFA Awards 2018. Karan opted for a bright gold Dolce & Gabbana embroidered suit with a well-groomed mane and formal shoes. Karan added a bit of drama with a hot pink velvet Tom Ford blazer, Gucci brooch and rounded out the monochrome affair with well-groomed mane and formal shoes.

Best Dressed – Varun Dhawan For IIFA Rocks 2018, Varun who was styled by Kunal Rawal sported a monochrome shirt with a window-pane checkered black jacket, both by Kunal. Glossy shoes, gelled and raised hair, stubble and that signaure cute smile rounded out his look.

Best Dressed – Arjun Kapoor For IIFA Awards 2018, Arjun who was styled by his BFF and fashion designer/stylist Kunal Rawal suited up in black with a white wingtip shirt, both from Giorgio Armani. A Burberry bow tie, multi-coloured Tom Ford scarf and nerdy wide frames were his quirky accessories of choice for the dapper look.

Best Dressed – Kartik Aaryan

For IIFA Awards 2018, Kartik kept it dapper in a classic Emporio Armani suit with Jimmy Choo shoes, a well groomed mane and stubble.

Best Dressed –Ayushmann Khurrana Styled by Isha Bhansali, Ayushmann cut a sharp picture in white as he sported a three piece suit and shirt by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with a striped tie from The Tie Hub. A well-groomed mane and beard rounded out his look.

Best Dressed – Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat who was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi wore a Raquel Balencia floral thigh high side slit gown with bright red Casadei heels. Jewellery by Jet Gems and a sleek half updo teamed well with subtle makeup.

Worst Dressed – Radhika Apte

Radhika chose an Amit Aggarwal blue gown with a ruffled overlay teaming it with earrings, a simple updo and nude makeup. The gown coupled with the makeup failed to work in Radhika’s favour, we wish she had spruced up the look to match the vibrant colour of the ensemble.

Worst Dressed – Urvashi Rautela For an event at IIFA 2018, Urvashi wore a Tube Gallery colour-blocked strapless dress. While the makeup and hair were on point, the overplay of ruffles was jarring and we wish Urvashi had opted for something else! For IIFA Awards 2018, Urvashi wore an 80 kg Archana Kochhar gold gown with an updo and subtle makeup. We remain divided on whether the garish gown was more disappointing or the wet updo that failed to flatter her pretty face. For IIFA Rocks, Urvashi wore a garish golden Belluccio dress with earrings, gold pumps and sleek hair. Right from the crinkled fabric to the ill-fitting cut, we wonder what Urvashi was thinking when she decided to wear this gown?

IIFA 2018 witnessed a spectacular melange of glitz and glamour with Bollywood's crème de la crème, global dignitaries and world media in attendance at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre as throngs of fans too flocked to witness it all. Which of these styles impressed you the most? Do let us know.