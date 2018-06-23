IIFA Awards 2018: Karan Johar’s nepotism to Bachchans boycott; here are top 5 controversial moments at the award show

The International Indian Film Academy- IIFA, one of the biggest award shows commenced last night in Bangkok and witnessed the best of Bollywood attendees. With the vibrant green carpet dazzling with celebrity fashion, IIFA saw some stunning looks this year. The special performances collaborated with good humour and a tad bit of sarcasm, the awards night did make news as per tradition. With the technical awards wrapped up, fans and followers are curious to see if the ceremonial galore will make way for any controversial elements.

Speaking of controversy, IIFA has been a podium for some of the most awkward and cringe worthy moments over the years. Be it yesteryear star late Feroz Khan being high on spirits to the nepotism remark last year are a few instances that marked the rundown for wrangles. In the run-up to IIFA 2018, we look back at the top five controversies that made headlines.

Feroz Khan high on spirits grabs the mic

In 2002, veteran actor Late Sadhna was being felicitated with a lifetime achievement award. The award was presented by late Yash Johar & Karan Johar. Suddenly an allegedly drunk Feroz Khan climbed up the stage to praise his co-star. The moment shows sheer awkwardness on Sadhna’s part but haven’t we seen the worst by now?

IIFA boycott by the Bachchans

In 2010, Wizcraft declared Sri Lanka as the venue for IIFA which faced a lot of flak from Tamil groups urging the organisers to change the venue. According to the protesters, Sri Lanka needed to be shunned as their military officials had killed Tamils in large numbers in the war that led to the decimation of the Tamil Tigers. The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce announced a boycott of Colombo by southern actors and filmmakers and said it would shun the Bollywood actors who would choose to go to Sri Lanka. This led to IIFA brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya along with Shah Rukh Khan and many others ditching of the event that year.

Shah Rukh Khan grabbed by a fan on stage

In 2011, a fan ran up on stage and grabbed Shah Rukh Khan by his thighs. The humble actor couldn’t get much done but wait for security to help him get away. Despite the untimely invasion, the actor was gracious enough to promise to meet the fan later backstage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif greeting Shahid Kapoor

In 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan was on stage with hubby Saif Ali Khan to present an award which resulted in an awkward “Hi” to ex flame Shahid Kapoor. The warm gesture went down in history as the most talked about moment at the IIFA.

Karan Johar and nepotism

In 2017, director-producer Karan Johar has been a godfather to many fresh faces in the film fraternity. KJo had faced negative vibes from Kangana Ranaut on his show Koffee with Karan that year over the idea of nepotism in the industry. When Varun Dhawan came on stage to collect his award, Saif Ali Khan said to him “You are here because of your Papa”. To which Varun Dhawan responded, “And you’re here because of your mummy.” Karan Johar added, “I am here because of my Papa.” The trio then said in unison: “Nepotism rocks.”

The issue was raised at large on social media by well-known personalities including celebrities and politicians, describing the trio as unfunny for joking about Kangana in her absence.