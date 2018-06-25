IIFA Awards 2018: From quirky casuals to elegant gowns, B-town stars dazzled at red carpet; See pics

New Delhi: The 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is underway in Thailand. From quirky casuals to elegant gowns, Bollywood stars are putting their best foot forward. Actor Kartik Arya and the host for IIFA 2018 walked on the carpet looking dapper in a black suit. The official twitter handle IIFA posted picture with caption, “Can’t take our eyes off @TheAaryanKartik! #IIFA2018”

The ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ actor also clicked pictures with the fans. The caption read, “Sonu ke IIFA ki Fan following! #IIFA2018”

‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Waim wore a black gown. The picture was captioned, “They say it right, all good things come in small packages!”

Actor Adil Hussain and Director Anurag Kashyap were among the first one to walk the green carpet tonight.

“Director @basuanurag and actor @_AdilHussain are among the first to grace the green carpet at #IIFA2018”, read the post on IIFA twitter handle.

‘Race 3’ actor Bobby Deol wore a burgundy suit and walked the red carpet looking sharp. “@thedeol rocking the Green Carpet look in the colour of the year. #IIFA2018”

‘Manto’ actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui wore a brown suit to the award night. The picture was captioned,”@Nawazuddin_S looking dapper in his Green Carpet attire for #IIFA2018″

Actor Anil Kapoor wlaked the green carpet in a black suit. The picture was captioned “Setting Green Carpet goals for as long as we remember!”

Actor Anupam Kher walked the green carpet in a blck suit. The caption read, “The legend arrives! @AnupamPKher honours the #IIFA2018 green carpet with his esteemed presence.”

The co-host for IIFA, actor Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an off-white suit. The caption read, “@ayushmannk at his suave best! #IIFA2018”

Actor Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit. He also posed for selfies with his fans. The words along the picture read, “Simple yet smart! @arjunk26 looking sharp. #IIFA2018”

Actress Kriti Sanon bedazzled the carpet in a shimmery silver gown. The caption read, “Shimmer, sizzles and shine is the theme for @kritisanon tonight! #IIFA2018”

Actress Shraddh Kapoor wore a pink gown. “. @ShraddhaKapoor has her Cinderella moment at the green carpet. #IIFA2018”, read the caption.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi walked the green carpet wearing bold colors. The caption read, “. @TripathiiPankaj shows off some bold colours at the green carpet. #IIFA2018”

Rahul Bose walked the carpet looking sharp. The caption read, “. @RahulBose1 adds a dash of charm to the green carpet this evening. #IIFA2018”

Konkona Sen Sharma walked the green carpet wearing a green lehenga. The caption for the picture read, “Graceful in green, @konkanasen has a way with the cameras! #IIFA2018”

Nushrat Bharucha looked graceful in a gown with hues of lavender and silver. The caption read, “Two beauties in one frame! #IIFA2018@NushratBharucha”

Actress Di Mirza walked the carpet along with her husband. “@deespeak and her husband dazzle on the green carpet at #IIFA2018” read the caption.

Radhika Apte walked the crapet in beautiful blue gown. The caption for her picture read, “Bedazzling in blue, @radhika_apte is owning that gown at #IIFA2018”

Director Anurag Kashyap walked the carpet with his daughter. The caption read, “Make way for this father-daughter duo! Director @anuragkashyap72 and his beautiful daughter arrive at the #IIFA2018 green carpet.”

Actor Rishi Kapoor walked the carpet wore a black suit. The caption read, “Bollywood’s ‘chintu’, superstar @chintskap glorifies the green carpet. #IIFA2018”

‘Sanju’ actor Ranbir Kapoor walked the carpet in a black suit. The caption read, ‘Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing as he strides in on the green carpet. #IIFA2018″

Yesteryear actress Rekha walked the carpet wearing in a silver sari. The actress will perform in the event after 20 years. The caption for her picture read, “Rekha ji lights up the green carpet with her timeless beauty! #IIFA2018”

The ‘Kaabil’ actress Urvashi Rautela walked the carpet in a white and silver gown. The caption read, “Guess who’s setting the green carpet on fire? @urvashimrautela #IIFA2018”