IIFA Awards 2018: From Konkona Sen Sharma to Irrfan Khan; here’s who won what this year 

The 19th edition of The International Indian Film Academy Awards – IIFA 2018 ended last night in Bangkok, Thailand. The night was lit with star-studded galore filled with dance, music and glamour. Hosted by Karan Johar along with Riteish Deshmukh, the gala event saw a number of Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose among others, graced the green carpet. Despite many missing the event this year, the major highlight however was when veteran actor Rekha performing live on stage after 20 years.

Here is the winners list from last night:

Best Film — Tumhari Sulu

Best Director Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium

Best Story Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) Late Sridevi – Mom

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Mom

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) Meher Vij – Secret Superstar

Best Playback Singer (Male) Arijit Singh – Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal

Best Playback Singer Female Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar

Outstanding Achievement Award — Anupam Kher

Best Lyrics Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashqe Qamar – Baadshaho

Style Icon of the year Award — Kriti Sanon

Next IIFA Give Away Winner — Arjun Kapoor

Best Debut Director Konkona Sen Sharma – A Death In The Gunj

Best Music Director — Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva – Badrinath Ki Dulhania