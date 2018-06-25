IIFA Awards 2018: From Konkona Sen Sharma to Irrfan Khan; here’s who won what this year
The 19th edition of The International Indian Film Academy Awards – IIFA 2018 ended last night in Bangkok, Thailand. The night was lit with star-studded galore filled with dance, music and glamour. Hosted by Karan Johar along with Riteish Deshmukh, the gala event saw a number of Bollywood celebrities in attendance.
Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona
Here is the winners list from last night:
Best Film — Tumhari Sulu
Best Director Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium
Best Story Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) Late Sridevi – Mom
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Mom
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) Meher Vij – Secret Superstar
Best Playback Singer (Male) Arijit Singh – Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal
Best Playback Singer Female Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar
Outstanding Achievement Award — Anupam Kher
Best Lyrics Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashqe Qamar – Baadshaho
Style Icon of the year Award — Kriti Sanon
Next IIFA Give Away Winner — Arjun Kapoor
Best Debut Director Konkona Sen Sharma – A Death In The Gunj
Best Music Director — Amaal Mallik, Tanishk