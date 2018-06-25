IIFA Awards 2018: After 20 years of stage, Rekha takes fans down the memory lane with breathtaking performance

Bangkok: From ‘Salaam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan’ to ‘Thare Rahiyo O Baanke Yaar’, fans of Bollywood’s evergreen actress Rekha had a nostalgic time as the diva took to the stage after a long gap of 20 years to give a breathtaking performance at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here on Sunday.

Despite being 63, the yesteryear actor grooved with the same ease and panache as she used to in her heydays as she performed to the Indian classics from 1970s films ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ and ‘Pakeezah’. Clad in soft gold and baby pink anarkali suit along with heavy jewellery, Rekha’s performance received a standing ovation from the crowd. In the end, Rekha walked away while thanking all with a ‘namaste’.

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn’t be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22

— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Ever since it was announced that Rekha will make a stage comeback after almost 20 years, the fans couldn’t help but wait for the iconic moment.

Besides Rekha, the event also witnessed power-packed performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Iulia Vantur and Arjun Kapoor. The show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh.