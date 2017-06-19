IIFA Awards 2017 to air live from New York on July 16

New Delhi: As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, the IIFA management revealed that the charismatic duo Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar would host the award night this year at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York.

Varun Dhawan is all set to make a debut at IIFA Awards with a stunning performance and will be also be seen co- hosting a segment of the star-studded awards night. The 18th Edition of IIFA Awards will air exclusively live on COLORS from New York at 9 am and repeat at 6 pm, on July 16, Sunday.

The event will witness power-packed performances by Bollywood superstars- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

Commenting on the occasion, Karan Johar said, “IIFA is the most awaited international award function of the Indian film fraternity. I am excited and look forward to hosting the 18th Edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards. New York will be spellbound with the magic of IIFA!”

Saif Ali Khan added, “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally!”

Varun Dhawan shared, “I am absolutely excited to be a part of IIFA Awards in New York this year. I’m looking forward to join everyone and see fans at the amazing MetLife stadium. This year is truly going to be a grand celebration and I can’t wait to be there!”