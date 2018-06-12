IIFA 2018: Varun Dhawan kicks off prep for his act and it looks intense [see pic]

The glamorous evening of IIFA is hardly 10 days away. While celebrities have already kicked off their rehearsals, it seems that Varun Dhawan was busy with other work commitments. It was until recently that the actor found time for the rehearsals for IIFA.

Like every year, this year too, Varun Dhawan is sure to put up a great act during the award ceremony. In fact, we got a glimpse of it recently. Although the details of his performance are currently kept under wraps, we hear that the Gen Y superstar will be dancing to the tunes of some of his renowned chartbusters. Sources close to the actor claim that Varun also has a special surprise in store for his audiences. If the picture is anything to go by, it seems that his act in IIFA would be quite intense.

Electro iifa 2k18. Prep begins

Sources have it that the actor was one of the last ones to kick off the rehearsals for the award shoot since he was busy shooting for Kalank in Mumbai. He has been shooting alongside his leading lady in the film, Alia Bhatt and other actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit amongst others who are also a part of the film. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank which has been in news for quite some time will be multi-starrer with many popular actors. Besides Varun, Alia, Aditya and Madhuri, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will be seen in guest appearances in the film. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on April 19, 2019. Besides this film, Varun Dhawan has already wrapped up the shoot of Sui Dhaaga which is slated to release this year. The film, which also stars Anushka Sharma, is based on the theme of ‘Made In India’ campaign and is slated to release on September 28, this year.