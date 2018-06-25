IIFA 2018: Shashi Kapoor honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema

Bangkok: The 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on Sunday paid a tribute to late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Father-son duo Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor accepted the award on behalf of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems.

“Thank you for honouring Shashi Kapoor with his award. It’s a moment of pride for us,” Rishi said on stage.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor and younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with the 1961 film ‘Dharmputra’ after working as a child artist.

Bollywood’s ultimate ‘charm house’ Shashi Kapoor then went on to make a name for himself globally by associating with international cinema. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan — the third highest civilian honour — by the Indian government in 2011.

Besides him, IIFA Awards 2018 also honoured veteran actor Anupam Kher for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Actor Anil Kapoor came on stage to speak about Kher and called him his biggest confidante and the best actor in India today.

“I feel I have just started, you decide your own demand,” Kher said while accepting the honour.

He dedicates it to all those who don’t have godfathers in the Bollywood industry and to his mother.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.