IIFA 2018: Oops! Varun Dhawan pokes fun at Kartik Aaryan, sarcastically calls him the ‘BIGGEST STAR’

IIFA 2018 has kicked off with a bang! Bollywood’s biggest celebs have already reached the venue in Bangkok. Press conference presiding as one of the biggest award functions of the industry has kicked off and here is the highlight of the event. So, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, among others were at the dais for the press con and Varun Dhawan got the honours of introducing them. While he did the needful in his signature funny way, he had an especially mocking tone for Kartik Aaryan. Varun started off with, “We have one of the biggest stars of the Indian film fraternity. Yes, I am talking about Kartik Aaryan. The Rs 100 crore hero, very popular on social networking sites and paparazzi’s favourite…” and then he went on to introduce everyone else on the dais.

Kartik took it very sportingly and was his jovial self throughout and so was everyone else on the stage. Arjun Kapoor’s camaraderie with Varun Dhawan would surely make even Ranveer Singh jealous! Check out the video below and get the inside access of what went down exactly between Varun and Kartik.

