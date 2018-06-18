IIFA 2018: Kartik Aaryan won’t be performing due to injury

After the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan seems to be making news all over. The actor, who was set to put on a grand act on stage, has bowed out of his performance at IIFA 2018. It is due to his ligament injury that he suffered three months ago has resurfaced. It has been reported that the doctors have advised to stay away from strenuous activities.

If recent reports are to be believed, the ligament injury that Kartik Aaryan suffered in April has resurfaced. These reports have it that the pain resurfaced almost two weeks ago because of which he has been advised to cool it down when it comes to activities like dancing. Sources have been quoted in reports claiming that the reason behind this old injury causing trouble is exertion.

It is being said that soon after the injury; Kartik Aaryan had resumed his football practices. This further intensified the situation. Owing to the same, doctors have reportedly advised the actor to take it slow and to refrain from any such strenuous physical activity.