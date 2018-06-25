IIFA 2018: Boney Kapoor gets teary-eyed while accepting award on behalf of Sridevi

Bangkok: It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as he accepted the Best Actress award on behalf of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here.

Sridevi, who passed away on the night of February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding, was honoured posthumously for her role of a mother in 2017 crime thriller film ‘Mom’.

While on stage, Boney couldn’t hold on to his emotions as he took the trophy on behalf of the yesteryear star.

“I miss her every moment of my life,” Boney said as tears ran down from his cheeks.

His son Arjun Kapoor and brother Anil Kapoor later came on stage to comfort him.

“She was a true genius. The country, the world and our family misses you,” Anil said.

Sridevi was earlier posthumously honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘Mom’ at 65th National Film Awards held in New Delhi.

During her five decade long career in films, Sridevi, 54, starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She was widely regarded as Indian cinema’s first female superstar. Prior to her tragic demise, she was a recipient of a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards and three Filmfare Awards South.

In 2013, the Government of India awarded Sridevi the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian accolade for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Honorary awards were also conferred on her by the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Sridevi was also voted ‘India’s Greatest Actress in 100 Years’ in a CNN-IBN national poll conducted in 2013 on the occasion of the centenary of Indian cinema.

Together Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Janhvi is all her for the release of her debut Bollywood film ‘Dhadak’ on July 20.