IIFA 2018: Bachchan’s dancing on Kajrare to Ranveer and Arjun reenacting DDLJ scene; here are all the best IIFA moments

The 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards is going to be held from June 22 to June 24. As always the event is going to be a Bollywood extravaganza with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others taking the stage. The highlight of the gala evening will be a special performance by yesteryear beauty Rekha who will mesmerize the audience with her oomph and charm. With such an interesting line-up of stars, Bollywood buffs are in for three-days of delightful IIFA mania.

With the IIFA 2018 coming up this weekend, let us go back down memory lane and look at 10 best IIFA moments so far-

Bachchan family danced on ‘Kajrare’ at IIFA 2011– The iconic moment happened on the stage of IIFA as Amitabh Bachchan joined son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they performed on Bunty Aut Babli song. IIFA 2011 took place at Toronto, Canada.

Shahid and Farhan Hosting– Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor were in their element while hosting IIFA 2016. During their monologue their Pappu and Raju avatars from earlier IIFA editions. They also made fun of the censor board and 2015’s National Award returning controversy. When Farhan said, “Let’s talk about Censor Board’,” Shahid corrected him, saying, “It’s a certification board, whose work is ‘chhatna’ (selection) not ‘katna’ (omission).”

When Ranveer proposed to his ladylove Deepika in front of the world– Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year reportedly but their chemistry has been winning our hearts since ages. In IIFA 2015, Ranveer who was hosting the show with Arjun Kapoor got down on his knees with a heart cushion in his hand for Deepika Padukone.

When Deepika returned the favour next year– After Ranveer’s oh-so-romantic proposal, it was payback time for the doting girlfriend Deepika. And what better than using the same platform to express the feelings. Deepika, who likes to do things differently, ditched the typical style of proposing and professed her love for Ranveer during a dance sequel. As she danced to the tunes of ‘Deewani Mastani’, a song from one of her most successful films ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Ranveer couldn’t stop cheering for her from the crowd. Deepika, in return, showered him with flying kisses and also made a heart emoji using her hands.

The Kapoor father-son duo performed on their famous track Bachna Ae Haseeno– The crowd went crazy when the famous duo Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor grooved on the tunes of “Bachna Ae Haseeno” and Neetu Kapoor cheered for the best men of her life from the crowd. The song Bachna Ae Haseeno became popular because of Rishi Kapoor’s classic act and years later his son recreated the song.

Sridevi’s unforgettable last performance at IIFA 2013– When late actor Sridevi took the stage with Prabhudheva, it got difficult for all to take their eyes off the beautiful actor. Her performance on “Hawa Hawaii” stole the thunder and she became the talking point of that year’s award night.

Kevin Spacey’s lungi dance with Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor– Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey put on a lungi on hosts Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar’s insistence at IIFA 2014. The actor created a memorable moment as he danced with Deepika Padukone on Chennai Express’ song “Lungi Dance.” Spacey took merely a few seconds to follow the steps.

When John Travolta shook a leg with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra– At the 2014 IIFA, Hollywood actor John Travolta was ever-willing to display his classic ‘Staying Alive’ moves to audiences at Tampa Bay, Florida. Hrithik Roshan joined the star for a quick impromptu performance. Later in the evening, Priyanka Chopra surprised audiences when she unexpectedly got John on stage to dance to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’.

25 years of AR Rahman celebrated-AR Rahman’s 25 year journey in the Indian film industry was celebrated by a 90-minute performance at the IIFA Rocks (2017) event in New York. The Oscar-winning composer said that he loved performing at the concert as his fans supported him even though it was raining.

Ranveer singh and Arjun Kapoor enact famous scenes from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in Kuala Lumpur– Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor recreated the climax of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at IIFA 2015. The audience was left in splits as the two actors danced to flamboyant Prabhu Deva moves and transformed Simran and Bauji into rustic, foul-mouthed Anurag Kashyap characters. Their satirical take on the Abbas-Mustan version of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge had a series of hilarious twists and plot changes.