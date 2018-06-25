IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor dancing on Sonam Kapoor’s Tareefan is definitely not to be missed

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA), the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, put on a show for the ages in the cosmopolitan city of Bangkok, Thailand. The evening saw a spectacular melange of glitz and glamour with Bollywood’s crème de la crème, global dignitaries and world media in attendance at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre on 24th June 2018 as throngs of fans flocked to witness the grandest of all stages.

The night also featured mesmeric performances from Bollywood superstars including Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Iulia Vantur. But, it was Anil Kapoor who was the highlight of the show.

Anil Kapoor came on stage to present an award when the two hosts Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh decided to play some games with him. But, as usual, Anil took over the stage with his charming personality and danced with a couple of Thailand dancers. Not only did he sideline other set of hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan, the audience was left in splits. Anil, then, danced on Sonam Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest hit track ‘Tareefan‘ from Veere Di Wedding. He brought his own style to it as Karan and Riteish joined him. Anil was unstoppable onstage when he also danced on ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This year, IIFA honoured and paved tribute to two of the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema the legendary Shashi Kapoor & Bollywood diva Late Sridevi.

The glamorous night also saw venerated actor Anupam Kher being presented with the prestigious ‘IIFA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’, recognizing his immense contribution to Indian Cinema.