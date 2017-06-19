IIFA 2017: Varun to launch hit track Oonchi Hai Building, Tan Tana Tan new version

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan is set to recreate the magic of hit song “Oonchi Hai Building” from the film “Judwaa” at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards.

The actor will launch the new version of the song, which originally featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the action comedy. He will also be paying tributes to his father David Dhawan by performing on the filmmakers’ memorable songs at the 18th edition of the IIFA awards.

“We will be launching ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and with ‘Tan Tana Tan’ there is a surprise. The other songs will be from ‘Hero no 1’, ‘Coolie no 1’, ‘Bol Radha Bol’ and a lot of different tracks,” Varun told reporters here at the IIFA press conference.

Varun, 30, is currently working on the sequel to the 1997 film along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The movie will feature two tracks from the original film, which have been recreated by the makers. The actor, however, refused to give more details about his performance at the upcoming star-studded affair.

“I don’t want to talk about it in detail. There are some surprises in store. Karan Johar is giving me some ideas (for the performance).”

Salman will also be present at the awards night when asked if he is planning to shake a leg with the superstar, Varun said, “I can’t say anything right now.” Varun will make his debut at the IIFA, to be held in New York on July 15, and will also host a small segment at the awards ceremony.