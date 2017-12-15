Ihana Dhillon to sizzle alongside Arjun Rampal in new item song

New Delhi: Actress Ihana Dhillon, who recently made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hate Story 4,’ is all set to take her fans by a storm with her raunchy moves in an upcoming item number opposite Arjun Rampal.

A source has recently confirmed that Ihana will be seen in a very different and a sizzling avatar for an item number opposite actor Arjun Rampal in Shailesh Verma’s directorial film ‘Nastik.’

When asked Ihana about the news, she said, “I’m playing role of banjaran in this particular song so I had to gain weight to look like a village girl. So I was eating literally everything but at the right time.”

“My breakfast had Parathas/Dosa’s while lunch had a proper meal from soup to chapatis to rice and so did dinner. I definitely enjoyed this diet as it permitted me to eat everything and who doesn’t, Hahahaha,” she added.

She is known for her work in Punjabi film industry and was also starred in director Mukesh Vohra’s ‘Thug Life.’