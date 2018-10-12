IFP: Rub shoulders with Ayushmann, Bhumi, Vicky

This weekend make sure you catch the 8th edition of the India Film Project (IFP), which is Asia’s largest content creation festival. Set to unfold over October 13 and 14, it will have 50 hours filmmaking competition and interesting panel discussions with known personalities like Sudhir Mishra, Milan Luthria, R.S. Prasanna and eminent personalities from the industry.

Ritam Bhatnagar, Founder of IFP, tells you what the audience can expect at the festival this year…

“This year, in India Film Project, Season 8, the festival is not only limited to films but literature, music and digital content. Season 8 has divided content into three parts i.e. Create, Collaborate and Celebrate. Where, Create is all about the process of creating the content i.e. from the thought of creation to the journey towards the first step. From ideas to the creative blocks faced by a creator. From the working mechanics of the industry’s trends to the personal brain storming for the same. – Once a creator starts creating, the very next thing, is to understand how it’s created. i.e. understanding all the aspects, getting technical knowledge, legal knowledge and accounting knowledge etc. To understand, that you might have the craziest story and probably the best idea in the world but you will need people to come along with you, with whom you can create it as you cannot shoot the whole film alone. Hence, Collaboration helps one to know the difference between good cinematography and bad cinematography. Once you’ve created, collaborated and are rewarded with output, the only thing left to do is celebrate something which is already done. At India Film Project, we celebrate a person and his efforts. i.e. celebrating people who’ve gone out of the way to do something which is not cliched and has borne good results.”

More in store

“There will be 60+ conversations, premieres and workshops from Films, Digital, Literature and Music at India Film Project Season 8 this weekend. Amazing line up of speakers such as, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Ali Fazal, Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhuvan Bam, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Rajeev Masand, Anupama Chopra, Biswapati Sarkar, Nidhi Bisht, Mithila Palkar, Ashwin Sanghi, Mallika Dua, Prajakta Koli, Dhruv Sehgal, Aahana Kumra, Ashish Chanchlani, Sona Mohapatra, Mukesh Chhabra and many more! Brand new shows and short films will also be premiered — TVF’s Hostel Daze, Y-Film’s Pyaar Actually and Dice Media’s What the Folks Season 2.”