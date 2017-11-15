IFFI to honour Amitabh Bachchan with `Personality of the Year` award

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be conferred with the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year Award’ at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI), slated to begin later in November in Goa.

The veteran star will be honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry. In 2013, when the Indian cinema completed its 100 years, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) introduced the award to commemorate this milestone and honour a legendary film artist.

Waheeda Rehman (2013), Rajnikanth (2014), Ilaiyaraaja (2015) and S.P Balasubrahmanyam (2016) have been the recipients of this glorious award in the previous editions of IFFI.

The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to start from November 20 and continue till November 28 in Goa. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be attending the festival on one of the days during the week.

Following the controversy over the removal of two films (Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam movie ‘S Durga’ and Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film ‘Nude’) from the final selection, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has resigned as head of the jury of the IFFI.