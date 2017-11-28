IFFI Panorama jury watches ‘S Durga’; suspense over screening continues

Need to act to stop custodial deaths A case of police brutality in Sangli, a district of 2.8 million people in the well-connected Western Maharashtra region, should…

CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya’s Death: Trash as Investigation It is a classic case of unprocessed trash being passed off as investigation. Fortunately, the Caravan magazine report was blown…

Padmavati: Giving a reasoning behind the fuss There have been a great many hurtful and ugly comments that have been made in the wake of the controversy…

Winter session, at last At last, the Government has called the winter session of Parliament. A brief session from December 15 to January 5…