IFFI: No clarity over screening frustrates ‘S… Durga’ crew

Panaji: Two days after the Kerala High Court directed the organisers of the 48th IFFI to screen “S Durga”, the cast of the Sanal Kumar Sasidharan directorial continues to wallow in uncertainty over whether the film will be screened at all.

The movie’s lead actress Rajshri Deshpande told IANS on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that it was frustrating to be at the gala and not be able to watch the movie despite a clear judicial direction.

“Unfortunately, we are discussing about the controversy and waiting for the film to be screened here. It is so frustrating,” Deshpande said.

The makers of the film have claimed that both IFFI director Sunit Tandon, as well as the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting have been dodging them over the issue of screening the film at the festival despite orders from the Kerala High Court.

“S Durga” and “Nude” were controversially dropped by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry from the screening schedule at the Indian Panorama section, despite the jury’s approval.

She also said that there was nothing in the film which would hurt religious sentiments.

“Tell me whose religious sentiments are getting hurt by the name of Durga. For me, sexy is bold. But people are just seeing my body, that is how they take sexy. Half the people in this country are named after gods and goddesses.

“We have won the best of awards around the world in different festivals and I am so disappointed that our film is not being screened here. We need answers. We can’t keep running like this,” Deshpande said, adding that after the controversy erupted, she has been getting violent threats on social media.