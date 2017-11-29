IFFI 2017 pictures: Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar rock the red carpet at IFFI in Goa

The 48th edition of IFFI drew to a close on Tuesday with Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar making it a starry affair in Goa.

The Bollywood celebrities arrived in Goa in afternoon, and made some stunning red carpet appearances. From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, and Bhumi Pednekar to Katrina Kaif, everyone stunned at the red carpet at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017.

Sidharth Malhotra rocked the stage on Big B song ‘khaike Paan Banaras Wala’. Also, Salman Khan and Karan Johar cracked some jokes together on stage as IFFI 2017 drew to a close. The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Zaira Wasim.

Check out pictures from the IFFI 2017 red carpet and other inside pics of the glitzy event:

Amitabh Bachchan

Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar

Huma Quershi

Zaira Wasim

Sushant Singh Rajput

Pooja Hegde

IFFI 2017 opened on November 20, amid the presence of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Sridevi, and was a star-studded event right through.