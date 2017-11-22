Blockbuster IFFI 2017: All you need to know about the event, till now

The International Film Festival of India gets into its 48th year and promises to be a grand cinematic event, celebrating the best films from India and across the globe. IFFI 2017 will present an impressive line-up of films, with the attendance of some of the biggest stars from various film industries, all of whom have sent their unwavering support to the festival.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the festival at the Opening day ceremony. He was joined by Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most popular leading ladies of all time, as she led the guests in paying homage to cinema greats who have left us in the past year. She also inaugurated the Indian Panorama section the next day and was joined by husband-producer Boney Kapoor and daughter Jhanvi Kapoor at the festival. Also a special guest at the opening day was Shahid Kapoor, who represented Young India at the festival.

Academy Award nominee, Majid Majidi showcased the India Premiere of his latest film “Beyond the Clouds” as the opening film for IFFI 2017. Superstar Salman Khan is all set to close the festival with a bang . Also attending the closing ceremony of IFFI2017 is Katrina Kaif.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be conferred with the “Indian Film Personality of the Year” Award at the 48th International Film Festival of India , the country’s biggest and Asia’s oldest film festival that celebrates the future of cinema.

While the closing ceremony will also have a special performance by Gen-X star Siddharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar will talk about breaking stereotypes at a special discussion at the festival.

Padma Shri and BAFTA award winner Shekhar Kapur will conduct a special masterclass at the Festival. Also conducting a special masterclass on filmmaking is one of Canada’s most celebrated directors, Atom Egoyan , knighted by the French government. Argentinean filmmaker Pablo Cesar will present the World premiere of his film “Thinking of Him” as it is the closing film at IFFI 2017 amidst the presence of the film’s cast and crew.

The Festival will present over 3 World premieres and over 64 India Premieres of the best of International Cinema, including much talked about films such as Murder on the Orient Express, Mother!, The Square, Party Girl, Racer and the Jailbird, Spoor, Redoubtable among numerous others.

Noted Casting director, Mukesh Chabbra, who is credited with having discovered some of the brightest talents in the Industry, will host a masterclass on “Characterization and Casting for Cinema. While Diana Penty , Saiyami Kher and Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar attended the opening many other stars are expected to attend the closing ceremony. Among the many firsts, those who couldn’t make it for the event have also come out in full force to support the festival including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Prakash Jha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rakesh Roshan, Divya Dutta and who have given testimonials urging audiences to come be a part of IFFI 2017.

IFFI 2017 also saw some of the biggest filmmakers in cinema on board for the cinematic celebration .

The Festival will also present Master Classes by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari where he will discuss the making of the recent blockbuster.

Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, R S Prasanna and Raja Krishna Menon will be part of a Panel Discussion which takes a look at the emerging voices and narratives that appeal to young filmmakers. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani will conduct a workshop on funding passion projects, bootstrapping and crowdfunding.

Another highlight at IFFI 2017 will be the Panel Discussion with filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor, curated by the World Economic Forum, where they will address audiences about mastering a new reality, technological innovations and new business models that have the potential to make Indian television and films more immersive, inclusive and interactive.

IFFI 2017 is turning out to be the festival’s best year so far, with delegates and other celebrity guests commenting on how it has been truly memorable , well organized and meticulously planned and executed. The I&B Ministry has made every effort to curate a festival that is truly world class.

Promising to be bigger,better than ever, several have been raving about the fantastic arrangements and prompt management by the festival officials ,with the onground ground team constantly on their toes, to ensure that every aspect of the festival has been looked into.

Says the festival director Sunit Tandon, ” IFFI 2017 is certainly much grander and more star-studded than any in the past. This was singularly due to the vision of the Minister, Mrs. Smriti Zubin Irani. She comes from the entertainment industry and has a unique and direct connect as well as understanding of its dynamics. The presence of the most popular mainstream stars at an international film festival that celebrates films across regions and categories helps to draw attention to the wealth of cinematic excellence that has been curated for IFFI 2017.”

The 48th Edition of IFFI will take place from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.