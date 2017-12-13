If you’re a victim, come out and talk about it: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia feels ‘#MeToo’ – the campaign to raise awareness about sexual harassment – is not only valid for people associated with the entertainment industry, but for everyone. The actress says a victim should not hesitate to share one’s ordeal, and instead save innocents from facing same fate by talking about it.

Life is getting more and more gender neutral, Neha said, adding that there are still miles to go. “Things are changing for women. They are getting a position of power, and professionally they are doing exceptionally well. They are getting roles with projects like ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ or ‘Padmavati’ that are made around women. There are many films which I can name. Life is getting more and more gender neutral,” Neha said. “It is getting better, but unfortunately there is always that question of #MeToo and there is a Harvey Weinstein that comes across.”

Neha was referring to the slew of sexual misconduct allegations levied against the Hollywood mogul. Numerous leading men from Hollywood like Ben Affleck, Brett Ratner, Charlie Sheen, Dustin Hoffman, James Toback and Kevin Spacey, have been accused for sexually harassing people associated with showbiz.